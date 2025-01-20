Spurs Recall Forward Dane Scarlett From Oxford Loan Amidst Injury Crisis

(MENAFN- IANS) London, Jan 20 (IANS) Tottenham Hotspur have recalled forward Dane Scarlett from his loan at Oxford United amidst the severe injury crisis that the side has been facing in recent times. The striker joined the Championship side on loan in August and made 22 appearances for them in all competitions, scoring four goals. A product of the Tottenham Academy, Dane made his senior debut for the North London club in November 2020 and has made 17 appearances to date.

Ange Postecoglou has provided an update on Dominic Solanke's knee injury after the forward missed Spurs' 1-3 loss against Everton on Sunday. Having revealed ahead of the game that Dom had tweaked his knee in training on Saturday.

"It's a pretty extreme situation, we've lost three players, significant players, since the last game and we've already got seven or eight out. We lost Dom really late yesterday in training, something innocuous, it's just the run we're on at the moment, the situation we're in. At some point that will change, we'll get some players back, but right now it's just the situation we're dealt and the responsibility lies squarely with me to try to get us out of it,” said Ange.

He also went on to add that Brennan Johnson and Yves Bissouma have also been added to the injury list after they missed out in the clash at Goodison Park. "It's probably three or four weeks, he (Johnson) did it in the second half against Arsenal the other night,” said Ange.“Biss was a knock, we're hoping that he should be right by next weekend," he said.

Tottenham are undergoing a severe injury crisis which has seen the North London side fall down to 15th place in the Premier League table.

Dominic Solanke, Brennan Johnson, Yves Bissouma, Guglielmo Vicario, Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie, Rodrigo Bentancur, Wilson Odobert and Timo Werner all remain sidelined with injuries.