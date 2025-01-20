PM Modi Congratulates 'Dear Friend' Donald Trump As He Becomes 47Th US President

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Donald was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on Monday, January 20. Prime Narendra Modi took to X to congratulate Donald Trump, stating that he looked forward to working with him.

“ Congratulations my dear friend President @realDonaldTrump on your historic inauguration as the 47th President of the United States! I look forward to working closely together once again, to benefit both our countries, and to shape a better future for the world. Best wishes for a successful term ahead!” posted Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not attend the inauguration ceremony of Donald Trump, but sent External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to attend the event as his special envoy.

"Privileged to represent India as External Affairs Minister and Special Envoy of PM at the Swearing-In Ceremony of the 47th President of the United States of America today in Washington DC," S. Jaishankar said earlier on X.

Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony was shifted indoors, for the first time in 40 years, because of the extreme cold weather that Washington DC is currently experiencing.

In his first speech after taking oath as the US President, Donald Trump stated that US“was going to win like never before.” Trump stated that US's golden age had just begun.

“We are Americans, the future is ours. The golden age of America has begun,” stated Donald Trump.

Donald Trump also listed a number of executive orders he will be signing soon, including a national emergency at the Mexico border. He also declared a national energy emergency - 'drill baby drill'-aimed at boosting US oil and gas production.

“The inflation crisis was caused by massive overspending and escalating energy prices, and that is why today I will also declare a national energy emergency. We will 'Drill, baby, drill!” said Trump.