DID YOU KNOW: Donald Trump Is The OLDEST President To Be Sworn-In. Here Are Five Interesting Facts Of US President-Elect

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Donald Swearing-In: Born in New York on June 14, 1946, Donald Trump is set to become the oldest individual to ever assume the office of the US president. The 78-year-old will be five months older than outgoing President Joe Biden, who previously held the record for the oldest president on inauguration day in 2021.

In 2017, at the age of 70, Donald Trump first became the oldest president to be inaugurated, surpassing Ronald Reagan, who was just about to turn 70 on inauguration day in 1981.

The average age of US presidents at their inauguration is 57, a figure that spans from George Washington, the first president, who was 57 in 1789, to the present day.

The youngest US president at the time of his inauguration was Theodore Roosevelt, who became president at the age of 42 after the assassination of William McKinley in 1901.

Here are 5 Interesting Facts About Donald Trump

Non-Consecutive Terms : Donald Trump is the first US president to serve non-consecutive terms since Grover Cleveland, having been elected as the 45th president from 2017 to 2021 and then again as the 47th president in 2024.

Reality TV Star : Before his political career, Donald Trump gained fame as a reality television star by hosting and co-producing the hit series The Apprentice, which aired from 2004 to 2015.

Business Background : Donald Trump graduated with a degree in economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and took over his family's real estate business, transforming it into a global brand known for luxury properties.

: Donald Trump is one of only three US presidents to be impeached, facing charges for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in 2019, and later for incitement of insurrection in 2021, although he was acquitted by the Senate in both cases.