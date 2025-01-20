Donald Trump Says He Will Declares National Energy Emergency - 'Drill Baby Drill'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President Donald on Monday said that he would declare a national emergency aimed at boosting US oil and production.

During his inauguration speech, Trump said, "The inflation crisis was caused by massive overspending and escalating energy prices, and that is why today I will also declare a national energy emergency. We will 'Drill, baby, drill!'" Trump said.

Trump, 78, was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States, marking his remarkable return to power for a second term.

In his first remarks as the 47th president, he declared that the“golden age of America begins right now.”

The ceremony was moved inside the Capitol due to the cold.

"From this day forward, our country will flourish and be respected again all over the world. We will be the envy of every nation, and we will not allow ourselves to be taken advantage of any longer," Trump said.

The ceremony was moved inside the Capitol due to the cold.

Trump also said that he would declare a national emergency at the Southern border to halt the illegal migration from the Southern border.

"I will declare a national emergency at the Southern border. All illegal entry will immediately be halted, and we will begin the process of returning the illegal aliens back to where they came from," Trump said.

Foreign terrorists

Trump further asserted that cartels will be designated foreign terrorist organisations.

"Invoking aliens' enemy act will direct the government to eliminate criminal gangs," Trump said.

Who all attended?

The world's richest man, Elon Musk, Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon chief Jeff Bezos, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Google CEO Sundar Pichai were among those present.

Oath

Trump, 78, took the oath of office to "preserve, protect and defend" the U.S. Constitution inside the US Capitol, administered by Chief Justice John Roberts. His vice president, JD Vance, was sworn in just before him.

On the first day in office, Trump is expected to sign a slew of executive orders , including kicking off a process to end birthright citizenship.