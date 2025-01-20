From 'Drill Baby Drill' To 'Criminal Aliens': What Donald Trump Said In First Remark After Taking Oath As US President

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Donald Sworn in as 47th US President: 'American dream will soon be back like never before' - US President Donald Trump cheered his election victory after being sworn in as the 47th President of the United States. Donald Trump said he would issue a raft of executive orders aimed at reshaping the United States.

Donald Trump, 78, took the oath of office to "preserve, protect and defend" the US on January 20 inside the US Capitol, administered by Chief Justice John Roberts. The US President hailed 20 January 2025 as 'Liberation Day' for America.

Trump on 'rebuilding America'

“I will very simply put 'America First,” said US President Donald Trump.“Proud, prosperous and free nation creation is top priority,” said Trump, adding that“From this moment on America's decline is over”.

'Saved by God' to Rescue America

Donald Trump pledged to rescue America from what he described as years of betrayal and decline in his inaugural address on Monday, prioritising a crackdown on illegal immigration and portraying himself as a national saviour chosen by God.

'Buy the Car of Your Choice'

Donald Trump informed that he would revoke the Green Vehicle Mandate.“With my actions today, we will end the Green New Deal and we will revoke the electric vehicle mandate, saving our auto industry and keeping my sacred pledge to my great American auto workers. In other words, you'll be able to buy the car of your choice. We will build automobiles in America again at a rate that nobody could have dreamt possible just a few years ago," he said in his inaugural speech.

Rename Gulf of Mexico

US President Donald Trump in his first order of business informed that the Gulf of Mexico will be renamed as Gulf of America

National Emergency at US-Mexico border

"First, I will declare a national emergency at our southern border," Donald Trump said, adding, "All illegal entry will immediately be halted, and we will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places from which they came.

“I will send troops to the southern border to repel the disastrous invasion of our country,” Donald Trump said.

In his speech, Trump claimed that the Joe Biden administration“provides sanctuary and protection for dangerous criminals, many from prisons and mental institutions, that have illegally entered our country from all over the world.”

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that he will declare a national energy emergency aimed at boosting US oil and gas production.

During his inauguration speech, Trump said, "The inflation crisis was caused by massive overspending and escalating energy prices, and that is why today I will also declare a national energy emergency. We will 'Drill, baby, drill!'" Trump said.

Donald Trump announced the United States' intention to withdraw from the Paris climate accord for a second time, a defiant rejection of global efforts to combat planetary warming as catastrophic weather events intensify worldwide.

The Republican leader also said his administration would declare a“national energy emergency" to significantly expand drilling in the world's top oil and gas producer states.

“President Trump will withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord," the White House said in a statement shortly after.

US President Donald Trump announced plans to end the practice of "catch and release" and reinstate the "Remain in Mexico" policy as part of his immigration reform agenda.

'Tax and Tariff Other Nations'

On Monday, Donald Trump announced the External Revenue system. Trump said that he would 'stop the system wherein US citizens are taxed. Trump announced a complete overhaul of the trade system. He announced the US government under his administration would 'tax and tariff foreign countries'.

'Take Panama Canal Back'

Donald Trump alleged that the Panama Canal is currently "operated by China," asserting that the US did not give it to China but rather transferred control to Panama.

Establishment of DOGE

Donald Trump announced the establishment of Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), the new commission that aims to slash federal spending and cut regulations. While Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will not be sworn in, the department is poised to start interfacing with federal agencies and lawmakers to suggest budgetary and regulatory reforms.

'There are only two genders- male and female'

Donald Trump said his government's official policy would only recognise two genders, ending the current practice of providing a third gender option in some settings.

"I will also end the government policy of trying to socially engineer race and gender into every aspect of public and private life... As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female," he said.

"Plant Star and Stripes on Mars'

President Donald Trump vowed during his inaugural address that he will take steps toward Mars exploration on his watch.“We will pursue our manifest destiny into the stars, launching American astronauts to plant the Stars and Stripes on the planet Mars,” Trump said.

Apart from these statements, Donald Trump also informed that his government would 'revoke all government censorship and bring back free speech to America'.

Trump announced that he would end the governmental aspect of 'socially engineering race into public and private life'. He asserted that America would be a 'colour blind' and 'merit-based' society.

In his final statements during the inauguration speech, Donald Trump vowed to reinstate all US military officials who opposed the COVID vaccine mandate and were subsequently dismissed.