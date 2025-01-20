Sahm App Celebrates 1st Anniversary and 1 Million Users with Exclusive Workshop in Riyadh

(MENAFN- Redhill) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – January 20th, 2025 – Sahm App, the first all-in-one online trading platform in Saudi Arabia, celebrated a significant milestone with its users at a highly anticipated workshop in Riyadh. The event marked Sahm App’s remarkable achievement of surpassing 1 million users within just one year of its launch. The workshop provided an opportunity for investing influencers, users, and Sahm App developers to share insights, forge valuable connections, and grow together.



During the workshop, Sahm Capital’s General Manager, Hadeel Bedeeri, delivered an inspiring presentation, reflecting on the app’s journey from its launch on December 26, 2023, to its rapid growth and the milestone of 1 million users by the end of 2024. “Our growth is a testament to the trust our users have placed in us,” Hadeel remarked. “Sahm App was built around the needs of our users, and today, we are proud to see the app become an integral part of their investment journeys.”



Turki bin Mohammed Al Namasi, a user of the Sahm App, traveled over 600 kilometers to attend the workshop, sharing his trust and enthusiasm for Sahm Capital: “Sahm App is one of the platforms I trust deeply. Their clear policies, diverse programs, and genuine commitment to the community and financial awareness set them apart. I owe my confidence to God and the leadership of their exceptional team and board.”



Abdullah Almalki, an dedicated user, praised Sahm App’s ease of use and flexibility: “What truly stands out about Sahm App is its seamless access to both Saudi and US markets. It allows me to diversify and manage my investments in one place, opening up global opportunities at my fingertips. The ability to trade across multiple markets without barriers is a feature I genuinely appreciate. I’ve recommended it to everyone I know because it makes investing so simple and efficient.”

In celebration of its 1st anniversary and the achievement of 1 million users, Sahm App also launched a special giveaway campaign, offering 1 million SAR in rewards. This campaign is designed to thank existing users for their continued support and to encourage new users to join the growing Sahm community. Full details on eligibility and participation can be found at:

During the workshop, Hadeel also unveiled Sahm App’s future plans, which include expanding its financial products, introducing new features, and providing comprehensive financial learning resources to enhance investors’ knowledge (In compliance with the regulations and executive rules of the Capital Market Authority (CMA)). “The world changes, markets change, and so do users’ needs. Staying still is not an option for us,” she emphasized. “Our mission has always been to stay focused on our users. Their needs guide every update, every feature we add. We evolve, so users can continue to trust us to give them what they deserve.”





