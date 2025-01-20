Drone Hovered Over Pawan Kalyan’S Camp Office Belonged To Andhra Govt

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, Jan 20 (IANS) The drone which was found hovering over Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief K. Pawan Kalyan's camp office (official residence) near Mangalagiri two days ago belonged to the state government.

Police, which had taken up the investigation following a complaint by the Jana Sena Party, identified the drone.

The investigation revealed that the drone belonged to Andhra Pradesh State FiberNet Limited (APSFL), which is owned by the state government. The drone was being used as part of a study on traffic, sanitation, canal management and the conditions of roads. The drone reportedly flew over the offices of Jana Sena and Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

The Jana Sena had raised the alarm as the drone hovered above the Pawan Kalyan's camp office for about 20 minutes on Saturday afternoon. On spotting the device, the Jana Sena leader informed the offices of the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Guntur district Collector and Superintendent of Police.

The party immediately brought the incident to the notice of the DGP and the district administration for a probe and to take precautionary measures. The police took up the investigation into the origins of the drone and inspected the CCTV footage to identify those who flew it. After a thorough investigation, the police found that the drone belonged to a state government-owned corporation.

Jana Sena had taken serious note of the drone flying over the Deputy Chief Minister's camp office in view of a couple of recent incidents.

A fake Indian Police Service (IPS) officer was found moving close to Pawan Kalyan during his visit to the north coastal districts on December 28. A 41-year-old man, who impersonated an IPS officer during Pawan Kalyan's recent visit to the Parvathipuram-Manyam district, was arrested. Balivada Surya Prakash was a licensed repairer with the Legal Metrology Department.

In another incident, there was a power interruption during Pawan Kalyan's visit to the Vijayawada Book Festival. His party was worried about the security lapses.

Meanwhile, DGP Dwarka Tirumala Rao has said that every issue related to Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's security is being taken seriously. He denied that there was any failure on the part of the police department.