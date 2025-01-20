Azerbaijan Student Youth Organizations' Union Holds Flash Mob Dedicated To January 20

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan Student Youth Organizations' Union has organized a flash mob called #20January, dedicated to the 35th anniversary of January 20 - Day of Nationwide Mourning, with the support of the Azerbaijan Youth Fund and Baku Seaside Boulevard Administration, Azernews reports.

About 4,000 activists from Azerbaijan Student Youth Organizations' Union of higher and secondary educational institutions in Baku and Sumgayit took part in the flash mob.

The main goal of the flash mob was to forever embed the memory of the tragedy of January 20, which became a heroic chapter in the history of the Azerbaijani people's struggle for freedom, in the hearts of every student, to honor the memory of the martyrs, and to convey the realities of January 20 to the international community.

The composition #20January, created under the slogan "Unforgettable History!", symbolizes that the brutal crimes committed by Soviet troops in Baku against the peaceful population rising up for independence and freedom will forever remain in the memory of the people.

The flash mob, which took place near the Ferris wheel on Seaside Boulevard, measured 84 meters in length and 8 meters in width. The event attracted the interest of the city's residents.