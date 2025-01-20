Bonv Aero Wins Indian Achievers' Award For Emerging Company 2024-25

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) BonV Aero, India's first indigenous eVTOL( Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing) company has been awarded the "Indian Achievers' Award for Emerging Company 2024-25" by the Indian Achievers' Forum. This recognition highlights the company's recent contributions to the and aerial mobility sectors, as well as its efforts in supporting nation-building initiatives.



Satyabarata Satapathy, CEO and Co-founder of BonV Aero, said, "This award recognizes the collective effort of our team in driving advancements in and aviation. With the from Tim Draper we are positioned to scale our operations and address emerging opportunities in the industry."



Harish Chandra, President of Indian Achievers' Forum, said, "We are pleased to present this award to BonV Aero. Their focus on innovation, coupled with their recent achievements and partnerships, reflects their contribution to the growth of the aviation sector. We hope this recognition encourages them to build on their progress."



Over the past year, BonV Aero, the deep-tech firm, has achieved remarkable growth, expanding its innovative applications across logistics, agriculture, and disaster response. The company marked a significant milestone with the launch of Air ORCA, an advanced unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) designed to address critical challenges across multiple industries, inaugurated by renowned US-based venture capitalist Tim Draper. Draper's announcement of an investment in BonV Aero further underscored his confidence in the company's business model and growth potential. Adding to its impressive achievements, BonV Aero recently set a world record for UAV operations at high altitudes by successfully completing a hover flight test at 19,024 feet. During the test, the UAV carried a 30kg payload, demonstrating the company's cutting-edge technology and its potential to redefine operational capabilities in challenging environments.



BonV Aero continues to focus on expanding its presence in the aerial mobility industry while working on solutions that address industry challenges and contribute to economic development.

