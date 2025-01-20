Germany Soymilk And Soy Drinks Market Analytics, Forecast To 2028: Insights On Volume & Value Changes, Brand Dynamics And Distribution Trends

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Soymilk and Soy Drinks Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics, 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Soymilk & Soy Drinks market in Germany registered a positive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.76% during the period 2018 to 2023 with a sales value of EUR 223.59 million in 2023, an increase of 2.11% over 2022. The market achieved its strongest performance in 2020, when it grew by 11.20% over its previous year and its weakest performance in 2021, when it fell by -0.74% over 2020.

This research handbook provides up-to-date market size data for the period 2018-2023 and illustrative forecasts to 2028, covering key market aspects like Sales Value and Volume for Soymilk & Soy Drinks and its variants Soy Cream, Soy Drinks, Soymilk Liquid and Soymilk Powdered.

Research Scope



Overall Soymilk & Soy Drinks market value and volume analytics with growth analysis from 2018 to 2028.

Value and Volume terms for the top brands. Distribution channel sales analytics from 2020-2023.

Reasons to Buy



Get access to authoritative and granular data on the Soymilk & Soy Drinks market and fill in the gaps in understanding of trends and the components of change behind them.

Enhance your understanding of the market to update your strategic and tactical plans based on volume and value changes, brand dynamics and distribution trends.

Analyze the components of change in the market by looking at historic and future growth patterns. Use the data to understand future patterns of the market trends from winners and losers to category dynamics and thereby quickly and easily identify the key areas in which you want to compete in the future.

Key Topics Covered

1 Soymilk and Soy Drinks Market Overview

2 Germany Soymilk and Soy Drinks Market Analytics, 2018-28

2.1 Soymilk and Soy Drinks Value Analytics, 2018-28

2.1.1 Soymilk and Soy Drinks Market by Value, 2018-28

2.1.2 Soymilk and Soy Drinks Market Value by Segments, 2018-28

2.2 Soymilk and Soy Drinks Volume Analytics, 2018-28

2.2.1 Soymilk and Soy Drinks Market by Volume, 2018-28

2.2.2 Soymilk and Soy Drinks Market Volume by Segments, 2018-28

3 Germany Soymilk and Soy Drinks Market Analytics, by Segment 2018-28

3.1 Soy Cream Analytics, 2018-28

3.1.1 Soy Cream Market by Value, 2018-28

3.1.2 Soy Cream Market by Volume, 2018-28

3.2 Soy Drinks Analytics, 2018-28

3.2.1 Soy Drinks Market by Value, 2018-28

3.2.2 Soy Drinks Market by Volume, 2018-28

3.3 Soymilk Liquid Analytics, 2018-28

3.3.1 Soymilk Liquid Market by Value, 2018-28

3.3.2 Soymilk Liquid Market by Volume, 2018-28

4 Germany Soymilk and Soy Drinks Brand Analytics by Volume, 2020-23

4.1 Soymilk and Soy Drinks Brand Analytics by Volume, 2020-23

4.2 Soymilk and Soy Drinks Brand Analytics by Volume, 2020-23

5 Germany Soymilk and Soy Drinks Distribution Channel Analytics by Value, 2020-23

5.1 Soymilk and Soy Drinks Distribution Channel Analytics by Value, 2020-23

6 Appendix

6.1 Definitions

6.1.1 Category Definitions

6.1.2 Distribution Channel Definitions

6.1.3 Volume Units and Aggregations

6.1.4 CAGR Definition and Calculation

6.1.5 Graphical Representation of Brands

6.1.6 Exchange Rates

6.1.7 Methodology Summary

