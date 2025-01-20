Arlo Introduces Advanced Fire Detection Technology: Revolutionising Home Safety With Real-Time Alerts Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 January 2025 – Arlo Technologies, a leader in smart home security solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative fire detection feature, empowering users to safeguard their homes with the most cutting-edge technology. The new feature will immediately alert users when a flame is detected, allowing for faster contact with emergency services and giving users valuable time to protect their homes.



Smart Fire Detection: Stay Ahead of the Danger



Arlo's fire detection system offers smart notifications that alert users to the presence of flames before smoke becomes a concern. This groundbreaking feature is designed to provide an extra layer of protection by detecting fires early, giving users time to react from anywhere in the world.



Key Benefits to Users:







Instant Fire Alerts : Receive a notification on your smartphone when flames are detected, even before the smoke is visible.

Remote Action : Whether you're at work, on holidays, or just outside the house, you can react quickly and contact emergency services.

Comprehensive Coverage : Arlo's cameras can cover large areas, allowing for enhanced protection in kitchens, living rooms, or any area of the home. Preemptive Safety : Early detection of fire allows users to avoid disaster by taking preventive measures before a small fire grows into a major hazard.

Arlo uses AI technology to detect flames, unlike traditional smoke detectors that require smoke to trigger an alert. This means that with a Secure 5 Plus subscription, Arlo cameras can identify a fire in its earliest stages - when flames are visible but smoke has yet to spread - providing a faster response time proactive approach allows users to react faster and more effectively, potentially preventing significant damage to their home and belongings.Arlo's fire detection technology is compatible with its existing suite of indoor and outdoor security cameras, meaning customers don't have to purchase additional devices to take advantage of this feature.Arlo's video-based fire detection feature is a supplementary tool and should not replace standard fire detection systems such as smoke detectors, conventional alarms, or proper safety measures.​The fire detection feature is now available as part of the latest update to Arlo Secure 5 Plus. Customers with an Arlo Secure 5 Plus subscription will be able to activate this feature. To find out more, visit .