LAUNCH OF NEMI IN THE SOUTHERN CONE MARKET

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This is a merger between Parra Marketplace and the Fintech division of Eastern Point Trust, aimed at providing management and payment solutions in the region.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Eastern Point Trust Company (EPTC) is an international leader in fiduciary innovation that has been offering advanced technological services to individuals and institutional clients worldwide for over three decades, from the United States. In light of the positive prospects seen in the region, the American company recently announced the integration of its Fintech-as-a-Service (FaaS)-oriented software division with Argentina's first gastrotech, Parra Marketplace, in which it has been investing for several years. From now on, they will operate together, starting in Argentina and Paraguay and then expanding to the rest of Latin America.As part of this merger, NEMI (Networked Ecosystems for Modern Integrations) will offer a wide range of institutional-level software services, including management solutions, international payment processing, FaaS, Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS), and Wallet-as-a-Service (WaaS). Additionally, the group has acquired payment processing and wallet solutions to expand NEMI's ecosystem. The first product to be launched is PIX payment processing for businesses and individuals, in partnership with COPADI (the group's strategic partner in Paraguay), which has so far provided this service exclusively to other financial entities.Founded in 2019, Parra Marketplace has quickly established itself in Argentina and Paraguay by digitizing and optimizing the management of gastronomy businesses, fairs, and exhibitions. With over 600 clients, it has already recorded more than one million QR code scans. This efficient platform has transformed businesses by optimizing operations and improving profitability and agility. From now on, it will be rebranded as Parra by NEMI, offering its proven and successful management software in the countries where it currently operates, with plans for regional expansion.“We are incredibly proud to have developed Argentina's first gastrotech platform, which has also been well-received in the Paraguayan market. Our solution filled a gap for businesses that had not yet embraced digital efficiency. Parra Marketplace has not only revolutionized the gastronomy sector but also helped fairs and virtual stores achieve new levels of efficiency, profitability, and agility. We are confident that NEMI will continue to build on this legacy, expanding its impact throughout Latin America,” reflected Augusto Hassel, co-founder of Parra.“EPTC has already been offering financial services in Latin America, and this merger will extend our offerings to other non-financial institutions. We admire the Parra team, led by Augusto Hassel and Jonathan Rivas in software development and commercial strategy, respectively. Together with the talented structure we are consolidating, we are confident we can carry out our ambitious plans for the region,” said Ned Armand, co-founder of the American company.

Alejandra Ferhmin

A1 Comunicacion

+54 9 11 4940-5888

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.