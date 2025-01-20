Moci And Manateq Sign Concession Agreement To Manage Small And Medium Industries Zone

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The of Commerce and (MoCI) signed a concession agreement with the Economic Zones Company 'Manateq' to manage the Small and Medium Industries Zone at the Ministry's headquarters in Lusail, yesterday.

The concession agreement spans 25 years and is during which Manateq will be responsible for managing and operating the Small and Medium Industries Zone. The company's duties include preparing and implementing development plans, overseeing their execution, delivering related services and providing essential infrastructure and facilities while ensuring their maintenance to optimise operational efficiency. '

The agreement also mandates adherence to designated land uses, approved specifications, and performance standards.

This collaboration reflects the Ministry's commitment to providing an advanced investment environment that supports business continuity and meets the needs of manufacturers, contributing to sustainable development and strengthening the industrial sector's competitiveness.

The signing ceremony was attended by Assistant Undersecretaries of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, CEO of Manateq Eng. Mohammed

Lutfalla Al Emadi, along with several officials from both sides. The agreement was signed by Director of the Industrial Development Department at MoCI Abdulla Ghanim Al Maadeed and Chief Operations Officer at Manateq Hamad Jarallah Al Marri.

Assistant Undersecretary for Industrial Affairs and Business Development at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Saleh Majid Al Khulaifi commented,“The signing of this agreement underscores the Ministry's commitment to enhancing the role of small and medium industries as key drivers of economic growth and vital components of industrial diversification. This initiative aligns with the Qatar National Manufacturing Strategy 2024–2030 and Qatar National Vision 2030 by fostering an advanced investment environment that supports the industrial sector.”

For his part, CEO of Manateq, Eng. Mohammad Lutfalla Al Emadi said,“We are delighted to sign this agreement, which reflects a long-term strategic partnership with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. This milestone enhances Manateq's position as a premier destination for industrial investment in Qatar.”

“We are committed to managing the zone to the highest international standards, providing innovative solutions that foster the growth of small and medium enterprises, which are integral to the country's economic development strategy. Through this collaboration, we aim to enhance operational efficiency and create distinguished and integrated investment opportunities that drive innovation and industrial growth to support and develop the national economy,” he added.

The agreement authorises Manateq to lease and promote lands in the zone for permitted activities and establish procedures for development and operations, subject to the Ministry's approval. It also allows Manateq to contract qualified entities to provide required services and to conclude or amend lease agreements with tenants.

The Ministry will maintain complete oversight through its relevant department to ensure that the factories within the Small and Medium Industries Zone comply with technical and construction requirements in coordination with other stakeholders.

The Ministry affirms that signing the concession agreement with Manateq to manage the Small and Medium Industries Zone aims to enhance operational efficiency and improve the services provided in the zone without affecting the current conditions of factories and the owners thereof.