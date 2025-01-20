Al Rayyan Crowned Champions Of QAAF Athletics Shield For Juniors And Youth

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Al Rayyan Club have been crowned champions of the Qatar Association of Athletics Federation (QAAF) Athletics Shield for Juniors and Youth for the 2024-2025 sports season. The event took place at Al Rayyan Sports Club's track and field facilities, with participation of nine clubs. In the youth category, Al Rayyan claimed first place with 126 points while also winning the junior category with 121 points. Al Ahli finished second earning 125 points in the youth category and 81 points in the junior category.