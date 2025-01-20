Capital Funds And Growth Opportunities Attract Foreign Talents To Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's buoyant has paved the way for numerous founders and startups to explore potential opportunities, said an official.

Speaking to The Peninsula in an interview, Fahad Al Sharekh, Founder of TechInvest Corporation highlighted the three key factors such as its highly developed infrastructure, transformative growth opportunities, and Capital Funds propelled by QIA drawing numerous talents to the country.

“Qatar offers tier-one infrastructure and communications including the airline, airport, highways, residences, schools, universities, and research centers like Qatar Foundation,” said Al Sharekh noting that the facilities continue to boost visitors to the country.

He said that Qatar also provides transformative growth opportunities” including how the country managed the World Cup, testifying its unique vision and strategic goals to diversify its economy.

The official underscored the country's capital funds of $1bn implemented by Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) as a good strategy to build its ecosystem bringing together a pool of talent and experience to Doha.

Established in 2015, the advisory investment bank - TechInvest has accumulated over $900m in advisory work and has branched into carrying out Micro VCs and early-stage VCs with young general partners (GPs) and matches with investors to bring the best talents aboard.

“We have helped a lot of GPs start and launch their funds by giving them advice on structuring their helping them raise money and guiding them on how best to set up their funds successfully,” he said.

During his recent visit to Doha, Al Sharekh held meetings with officials from the Government Communications Office (GCO) and QIA briefing on the opportunities and collaborations to draw some of the best tech talents to enhance its ecosystem and build the community.

He said“The best way to do that is providing capital for early-stage micro VCs and seed them wherever they are and help them establish residences here in Qatar.

Al Sharekh took part in the Qatar Investment and Innovation Conference 2025: Investing in the Future, held last week highlighting ingenious approaches to investing in giant tech firms and building the local market by scaling it.

He said“Dubai, Doha, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, or even Saudi Arabia are very small and nascent markets compared to the US, India, China, or Europe, and therefore ideally you want to invest in startups that cater to those markets.

The efficient approach to implement is to either invest in an application that scales businesses or invest in early startups, the official said adding that when it grows into a billion-dollar company and acquires $100bn, the firm is set for a trajectory of positive growth into a trillion-dollar business like the NVIDIA.

“That means you have had hyper-growth and that's how you increase the GDP and Qatar is an example of this success,” Al Sharekh remarked.