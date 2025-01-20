Trump appoints Hollywood icons as special envoys

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald Trump has named movie legends Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone as his “special ambassadors” to Hollywood, a title seemingly created by the incoming leader on Thursday.



“It is my honor to announce Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone, to be Special Ambassadors to a great but very troubled place, Hollywood, California,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform Thursday.



“They will serve as Special Envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to Foreign Countries, BACK—BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!” he added, emphasizing that the three men will be his “eyes and ears” within the film industry.



The exact responsibilities of this new position remain unclear, but all three actors are vocal Trump supporters, making them outliers in a predominantly Democratic industry.



Voight was an ardent backer of Trump during his first term, earning a National Medal of Arts from him in 2019. Gibson voiced his support for Trump before the November election, calling Vice President Kamala Harris "someone with the IQ of a fence post."

