British Ambassador Commemorates 35Th Anniversary Of January 20 Tragedy
Date
1/20/2025 3:10:21 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
The British Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Fergus Auld, visited the
Alley of Martyrs to honor the 35th anniversary of the January 20
tragedy.
Azernews reports the ambassador shared his
thoughts on his "X" account, expressing deep sorrow for the lives
lost during the tragic events.
"I deeply mourn the heroes who died for freedom and the
independence of Azerbaijan during the bloody January 20 events,"
the ambassador stated.
January 20, 1990, marks a pivotal moment in Azerbaijan's
struggle for freedom and territorial integrity. On that day, Soviet
combat units were deployed against peaceful protesters in Baku, who
were outraged by Armenia's territorial claims against Azerbaijan
and the Soviet Union's support for them. This led to an
unprecedented tragedy in which many brave Azerbaijanis,
prioritizing their country's freedom and dignity, sacrificed their
lives for the nation's cause.
This tragic day remains a solemn reminder of the courage and
determination of those who gave their lives for Azerbaijan's
independence.
MENAFN20012025000195011045ID1109107523
