British Ambassador Commemorates 35Th Anniversary Of January 20 Tragedy

The British Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Fergus Auld, visited the Alley of Martyrs to honor the 35th anniversary of the January 20 tragedy.

Azernews reports the ambassador shared his thoughts on his "X" account, expressing deep sorrow for the lives lost during the tragic events.

"I deeply mourn the heroes who died for freedom and the independence of Azerbaijan during the bloody January 20 events," the ambassador stated.

January 20, 1990, marks a pivotal moment in Azerbaijan's struggle for freedom and territorial integrity. On that day, Soviet combat units were deployed against peaceful protesters in Baku, who were outraged by Armenia's territorial claims against Azerbaijan and the Soviet Union's support for them. This led to an unprecedented tragedy in which many brave Azerbaijanis, prioritizing their country's freedom and dignity, sacrificed their lives for the nation's cause.

This tragic day remains a solemn reminder of the courage and determination of those who gave their lives for Azerbaijan's independence.