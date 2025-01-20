Saif Ali Khan Attack News: How UPI Transaction For 'Paratha' Become Key Lead In Probe By Mumbai Police?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mumbai arrested a 30-year-old Bangladeshi man, Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir , on Sunday for allegedly stabbing Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence during an attempted burglary three days earlier.

Khan (54) was stabbed multiple times in the attack, after which he underwent a five-hour surgery at nearby Lilavati Hospital.

The accused, Shehzad, realized he had attacked a star only after seeing news reports and social posts, according to an official. After fleeing Saif Ali Khan's flat, he spent the night at a bus stop near Patwardhan Garden in Bandra, where he slept until 7 AM on January 16. He then boarded a train and traveled to Worli, in central Mumbai, the official added, as reported by PTI.

A UPI transaction made via Google Pay (G Pay) for paratha and a bottle of water at a stall near Century Mill in Worli provided the key lead that helped Mumbai Police track down Mohammad Shariful Islam late Saturday night, sources familiar with the investigation told The Indian Express.

The report further said that the police began narrowing in on the suspect after reviewing CCTV footage from Bandra railway station, which led them to a shop outside Dadar station where he purchased a mobile cover.“But he made a cash payment here. After that, he moved to Kabutarkhana and then to Worli,” sources told Indian Express.