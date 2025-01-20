Watch: Barack Obama Seen 'Alone' At Inauguration Weekend Dinner Party Amid Divorce Rumours With Michelle Obama

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Barack-Michelle divorce rumours : Amid ongoing divorce rumors with Michelle Obama, former US President Barack Obama was spotted alone again, attending inauguration weekend dinner party at Stephen Starr's Osteria Mozza in Washington. A report by Page Six revealed that Barack Obama joined a small group at the dinner, which included President Biden's White House Chief of Staff, Jeff Zients, who arrived shortly after him.

Sources said that Obama's arrival at the restaurant caught many by surprise as he made his way upstairs to the event, as reported by Page Six.

There has been intense speculation amid netizens and in the media after Michelle Obama missed ex-US President Jimmy Carter's funeral on January 9, and will also be skipping US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20.

Michelle and Barack Obama , met in 1989 while working at a law firm in Chicago. They got married in 1992 and have two daughters: Malia, born in 1998, and Sasha, born in 2001.

The speculations gained steam as Michelle Obama missed Carter's funeral and announced she would skip Trump's inauguration on January 20. Notably, at Carter's funeral, Barack Obama sat beside Trump and former Presidents George W Bush and Bill Clinton.

Recently in a statement shared by The Associated Press, the Office of Barack and Michelle Obama confirmed the former president's attendance, but announced, "Former first lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration." No reason was provided for her decision to skip the event.

'Happy Birthday to the Love of My Life'

Amid the ongoing divorce rumors, Obama on January 17 posted a photo on X wishing Michelle a happy birthday, calling her the“love of his life.” He wrote,“Happy birthday to the love of my life, Michelle Obama. You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace – and you look good doing it. I'm so lucky to be able to take on life's adventures with you. Love you!”