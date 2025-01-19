Jordan Implements 3,700 Alternatives To Custodial Sentences In 2024

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - of Justice Bassam Talhouni on Sunday said that around 3,700 alternatives to custodial sentences were implemented in 2024 under the ministry's supervision, emphasising the government's commitment to expanding this approach.

During a symposium, organised by the of Justice, in cooperation with the Justice Centre for Aid (JCLA), entitled: "Alternatives to Custodial Sentences," the minister said that the event is an opportunity to exchange expertise and promote the adoption of the best practices in this field.

Talhouni highlighted that the ministry had signed 20 memoranda of understanding with various accredited and partner entities to provide rehabilitation programmes and secure facilities to correct the behaviour of those benefiting from these policies, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

“These alternatives represent key innovative solutions that can be more effective in achieving justice goals and mitigating the negative effects of traditional imprisonment,” Talhouni said.

“Criminal justice is a tool to maintain societal balance, protect rights and freedoms, ensure security and peace, and rehabilitate individuals who have committed misdemeanours, helping them reintegrate into society.”

The minister also pointed out the challenges associated with traditional custodial sentences, including their negative impact on convicts, loss of livelihoods, overcrowded correctional facilities, financial burdens, difficulty in societal reintegration, and high recidivism rates.

In Jordan, alternatives to imprisonment include community service, electronic monitoring via e-bracelets, community rehabilitation programmes, and restrictions on visiting certain locations, Talhouni noted.

The two-day event brought together experts from Jordan and Bahrain, representatives of the Jordan Judicial Council, the Public Security Directorate, civil society organisations, and partner entities.