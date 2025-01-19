ARDD And Arab Trainers Union Formalise Mou To Empower Women Leaders In Region

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Arab Trainers Union and Arab Renaissance for Democracy and Development (ARDD) have formalised their cooperation through a memorandum of understanding (MoU), granting regional accreditation to the Arab Women Leadership Academy (AWLA) and marking a significant milestone in advancing women's leadership across the Arab region.

The AWLA programme, developed under the USAID-funded Tawazon – Promoting the Voice and Leadership of Women project, will now provide accredited certificates to its graduates, a move made possible through the partnership with the Arab Trainers Union, according to an ARDD statement shared with The Jordan Times.

This regional recognition is expected to enhance the academy's impact by supporting graduates in their career advancement and expanding leadership opportunities for women in public, private, and civil society sectors, the statement said.

“The accreditation ensures the academy's sustainability and long-term impact while integrating local contexts with international best practices,” said Malak Suleiman, AWLA project manager.

The Arab Trainers Union operates under the Council for Arab Economic Unity within the Arab League, working to professionalise the training sector across the region by establishing high standards for excellence and aligning with international benchmarks.

"AWLA's training programmes focus on building women's leadership competencies, enabling them to take on civic, political, and governance roles."

"The initiative aligns with Tawazon's mission to drive transformative change by enhancing women's leadership capabilities, promoting inclusive social norms, and addressing barriers to women's participation in leadership, the statement added.

Funded by USAID, Tawazon seeks to empower women by strengthening legislative frameworks, ensuring their enforcement, and building the institutional capacity of key stakeholders to advance women's leadership and amplify their voices across Jordan and the wider region.