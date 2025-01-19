Estonian Intelligence Head Discloses Russia's Suffering From Artillery Shortage
Date
1/19/2025 3:10:45 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Estonian intelligence head Ants Kiviselg says that Russian
forces are encountering increasingly critical issues with
artillery, their primary weapon on the battlefield. The appearance
of North Korean artillery systems among Russian units on the front
line indicates such problems, said the intelligence chief.
Col. Kiviselg noted that the Russian military is becoming more
reliant on foreign weaponry.
Describing the current situation on the front lines, Kiviselg
pointed out that while Russian forces maintain tactical initiative,
they do not hold full advantage, mirroring trends from previous
weeks. Due to this, the Kremlin is currently disinterested in
halting military operations and is determined to continue its
offensive, the colonel stated. Additionally, Kiviselg remarked on
the Ukrainian defense forces' ability to adapt swiftly and
highlighted their technical efficiency. Ukraine's armed forces are
enduring the heavy pressure from the Russian troops and are
gradually eroding their offensive capabilities.
Last week, Estonian intelligence reported a new offensive by
Ukraine's Forces in the Kursk region, stating that this operation
highlighted Russia's inability to reclaim lost territories. Russia
failed to achieve any military success in the Kursk region even
after deploying North Korean reinforcements.
MENAFN19012025000195011045ID1109106526
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.