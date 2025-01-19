General Staff Reports 125 Clashes On Frontlines Since Day-Start, Fiercest Fighting In Pokrovsk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the day, as many as 125 combat clashes have occurred across the frontlines; currently, fighting continues in seven sectors of the front, with the Russian forces most actively attacking in the Pokrovsk sector.

This was reported by the General Staff of the of Ukraine on , providing operational information as of 16:00 on Sunday, January 19, as reported by Ukrinform.

As mentioned, the Ukrainian defenders are exhausting the enemy along the entire line of combat contact and in the rear.

Today, the Russian forces have been shelling the settlements of Prohres, Romanivka, Hrabovske, and Pokrovka in Sumy region, Lemishchyne in Kharkiv region, Leonivka, Medvedivka, and Berylivka in Chernihiv region.

They also launched airstrikes with guided aerial bombs on Oleksandrivka in Sumy region and Hremyach in Chernihiv region.

In the Kharkiv sector , with the support of assault aviation, the invaders twice unsuccessfully attacked the Ukrainian defense positions near Vovchansk. An aviation strike was carried out on the area of Vovchanski Khutory.

In the Kupiansk sector , throughout the day, the Russian troops attempted seven times to advance towards the Ukrainian positions in the areas of Stroyivka, Pishchane, Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove, and Lozova. Ukraine's defense forces successfully repelled four attacks, while three clashes are still ongoing.

In the Lyman sector , there were 14 clashes near Novoyehorivka, Nadiya, Novoserhiivka, Novosadove, Zarichne, Kolodiaziv, Zelena Dolyna, Terniv, and in the Serebrianskyi forest. Seven clashes are still ongoing.

onof

In the Siversk sector , the Russian forces conducted offensive actions in the areas of Ivano-Dariivka and Verkhniokamianske. The Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled both attacks.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the enemy attacked seven times near Chasiv Yar and Bila Hora, with five clashes still ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector , the invaders attacked 17 times in the areas of Toretsk, Dyliivka, and Shcherbynivka. The Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled 11 attacks,while six clashes are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector , today there have been 62 clashes of varying intensity near Zelene Pole, Oleksandropil, Vodiane Druhe, Yelyzavetivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Zviriv, Shevchenko, Udachne, Uspenivka, Kotlyne, Nadiivka, Novotroitske, Novoandriivka, Sloviansk, Petropavlivka, Andriivka, Dachne, Ulakly, and Yantarne. Fifteen clashes are still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka sector , the Russian forces attacked 12 times in the areas of Kostiantynopil and Velyka Novosilka. Four clashes are still ongoing.

The invaders launched an unguided rocket strike on Novopole.

'sinup by 1,

In the Huliaipole, Orikhiv, and Prydniprovske sectors , the Russian forces have not conducted active operations since the start of the day.

In the Kursk sector , the Ukrainian defenders are repelling one enemy attack. Four clashes have been recorded in this section of the front today. The Russian forces carried out two guided bomb strikes on settlements and defense positions and 196 artillery shelling attacks, including five from multiple rocket launcher systems.

As Ukrinform reported, exhausting defensive battles continue on the outskirts of Velyka Novosilka.