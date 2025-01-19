Donald Trump To Sign 200 Executive Orders On Day One As 47Th US President: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Donald Inauguration Day: President-elect Donald Trump will sign more than 200 executive actions on first day after being inaugurated as 47th President of the United States of America on Monday, January 20.

These Inauguration Day orders will focus on border security, energy, reducing the cost of living for American families, ending Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs across the government, Fox News said in a report.

Trump, 78, who won the US Presidential in November, defeating Democrat Kamala Harris, will succeed incumbent President Joe Bide .

Quoting unnamed officials, the Fox News report said that President-elect will sign several“omnibus” executive orders, each containing dozens of significant actions.

"The president is issuing a historic series of executive orders and actions that will fundamentally reform the American government, including the complete and total restoration of American sovereignty, " the official was quoted as saying in the Fox News report.

Trump's inauguration day orders will include declaring a national border emergency, directing the US military and Department of Homeland Security to secure the southern border, and making it a national priority to dismantle criminal cartels operating in the United States, the report said.

Trump addressed thousands of supporters at Capitol One Arena in Washington, DC on January 19 – a day before his official inauguration. The President-elect spoke about the ceasefire in the Middle East, TikTok ban, his proposed actions on day one after assuming office and his plans to visit wild fires-stuck Los Angeles this week.

Trump is expected to issue a proclamation to close the border to all illegal aliens besides establishing task forces with officers from the FBI, ICE, CEA, and other agencies to eliminate criminal cartels, the report said, adding that the President-elect will also designate these cartels as foreign terrorist organisations, unlocking new authorities to bolster the homeland security mission, the report said.