'Bigg Boss 18' Grand Finale: Here Are The Top 4 Finalists

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) As another season of the popular reality show, "Bigg Boss" nears its end, the Grand Finale of the show will be taking place today on 19th January 2025. While six housemates were running in the race to be the winner, now only four remained.

Initially, Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra, and Eisha Singh bagged the top six places. Now, Chum Darang and Eisha Singh have been evicted from the Bigg Boss house, leaving Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, and Avinash Mishra to become the top four contenders of "Bigg Boss 18".

However, the latest buzz suggests that Avinash Mishra might also have been evicted from the house. Although, nothing has been announced officially till now.

Meanwhile, "Bigg Boss 18" premiered on 6th October 2024 with 23 contestants including Shilpa Shirodkar, Chahat Pandey, Kashish Kapoor, Sara Arfeen Khan, Arfeen Khan, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Edin Rose, Yamini Malhotra, Aditi Mistry, Alice Kaushik, Muskan Bamne, Tajinder Bagga, Shehzada Dhami, Nyrraa Banerjee, Hema Sharma, and Gunratan Sadavarte.

In the meantime, "Bigg Boss OTT 2" winner Elvish Yadav has been supporting Rajat Dalal throughout the season. Just before the Grand Finale, the YouTuber appealed to his fans to vote for Rajat Dalal. He took to the stories section of his Instagram account and asked his fans to vote for Rajat Dalal. He even promised to gift 101 iPhone 16 Pro Max to everyone who vote in maximum numbers for Rajat Dalal. It must be noted that Elvish Yadav enjoys a huge fanbase on social media.

"Bigg Boss 18" Finale will be aired on Colors and Jio Cinema at 9:30 PM tonight 19th January. The finale is expected to see a couple of exciting performances by the finalists and former contestants.

It remains to be seen who will finally lift the "Bigg Boss 18" trophy.