Syria Destroys 100 Million Captagon Pills

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DAMASCUS, Jan 20 (NNN-SANA) – Syrian authorities have destroyed some 100 million Captagon pills, discovered in a warehouse near the of Latakia, according to a report yesterday.

During a recent anti-narcotic operation, the public security department of Syria's interim administration, uncovered large quantities of Captagon pills and“narcotic powder,” some of which were hidden inside“children's toys and furniture,” said the report.

The department believed that, the pills were prepared for export to several Arab and Western countries, it added.

Captagon, the trademark name for the synthetic stimulant fenethylline, was initially developed in the 1960's, to treat conditions such as hyperactivity, narcolepsy, and depression. Due to its high potential for addiction, it was later banned in most countries during the 1980's.

Syrian authorities have reiterated their commitment to combating drug trafficking and have urged citizens to assist by reporting any suspicious activities.– NNN-SANA

