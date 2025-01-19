Winghook Branding System By Daniel Da Hora Wins Iron A' Design Award In Graphics And Visual Communication Design

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Winghook Branding System

Daniel da Hora's Innovative Branding System for Swedish Consumer Goods Retailer Winghook Recognized with Prestigious A' Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, January 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of graphic design, has announced Daniel da Hora as a winner in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category for his exceptional work on the Winghook Branding System. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of da Hora's innovative branding solution within the graphic design industry.The Winghook Branding System showcases the importance of effective branding in the consumer goods retail sector. By aligning with current trends and industry standards, da Hora's design demonstrates the practical benefits of a well-executed branding system for both the company and its customers. This award-winning work serves as an example of how innovative design can enhance user experience and drive business success.Drawing inspiration from the clean, precise geometry of the Winghook product itself, da Hora developed a comprehensive branding system that seamlessly integrates the company's logo across various applications. The pattern derived from the logo's geometry creates a cohesive visual identity that is easily adaptable to different materials and executions, from business cards to packaging. This attention to detail and scalability sets the Winghook Branding System apart in the market.The Iron A' Design Award recognition for the Winghook Branding System serves as a testament to Daniel da Hora's expertise and creativity in the field of graphic design. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects within da Hora's creative boutique, DH,LO, fostering further innovation and exploration in branding and visual communication. The award also motivates the team to continue striving for excellence and pushing the boundaries of design.Winghook Branding System was designed by Daniel da Hora, the founder and Chief Creative Officer at DH,LO Creative Boutique.Interested parties may learn more at:About Daniel da HoraDaniel da Hora is an acclaimed creative professional with an impressive track record in the advertising and design industry. He has been awarded, spoken at, and served as a jury member for numerous global creativity festivals, including Cannes Lions, CLIO Awards, and the A' Design Awards. Da Hora's experience spans from his role as an Associate Art Director at Creatto ComunicaÃ§Ã£o to founding and leading DH,LO Creative Boutique. He currently serves as a professor and researcher at the Federal University of ParaÃ­ba in Brazil. Beyond his professional achievements, da Hora is also a respected visual artist, having participated in exhibitions across the globe and curated significant exhibitions in Brazil.About Dahlstedt Holding SLDahlstedt Holding SL is a Spanish holding group with Swedish roots, operating in diverse sectors such as equestrian sales, metal instruments, and product creation. The group's portfolio includes CT Horsecare, CT Equestrian, and Winghook, showcasing their expertise in developing innovative solutions across various industries.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to their respective fields, demonstrating a solid understanding of design principles and creative execution. The Iron A' Design Award celebrates designs that address real-world challenges, improve quality of life, and foster positive change through thoughtful and well-executed solutions.About A' Design AwardThe A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award is a prestigious competition that recognizes exceptional talent in the graphic design and visual communication industries. Open to a diverse range of participants, including visionary designers, pioneering agencies, progressive companies, and influential brands, the award offers a platform to showcase creativity and gain international recognition. By participating in this esteemed competition, entrants have the opportunity to contribute to the advancement of the field, inspire future trends, and earn well-deserved global acclaim for their design excellence. The A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is an international and juried design competition organized across all industries, welcoming entries from countries worldwide. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+39 031 497 2900

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.