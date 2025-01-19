Global Musical Talent To Be Showcased At Katara Oud Festival

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) is slated to launch the fourth Katara Oud Festival on Wednesday until Jan.25, featuring a host of professional composers from around the globe.

The event underscores Katara's unwavering efforts to pay tribute to musical heritage and promote the stature of Oud instrument as an inveterate part of the Arab cultural identity. It features a cornucopia of musical activities and concerts, as well as panel discussions and interactive workshops.

Held amid festive and art atmospheres, this edition gathers fans and instructors of Oud playing and is set to honor the Qatari Oud composer Abdulaziz Haidos, along with the members of the Katara music academy talent award jury panel, during which winners of the first three places will be crowned, culminating in concluding the festival with concerts.

The festival is an opportunity for the public to have a glimpse of various musical experiences and listen to live performance of global composers who will embody the art ethos of these unique musical instruments as symbols of innovation and depth of music.

The public can enjoy this art event that fuses the celebration of heritage with openness to diverse musical cultures, either through visiting the festival's official website, or Katara's online platforms.