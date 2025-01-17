Jordan, Equatorial Guinea Sign Joint Statement To Establish Diplomatic Ties

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Jan. 17 (Petra)-- The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the Republic of Equatorial Guinea signed a joint statement, on Friday, to establish relations.It aims to strengthen friendship and cooperation between the two countries and institutionalize joint cooperation in many areas, particularly political, economic, social, cultural, and scientific, in a way that benefits both friendly nations.The signing ceremony took place at the headquarters of the permanent delegation of Jordan to the United Nations in New York.Ambassador Mahmoud Daifallah Al-Hamoud, the Permanent Representative of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and Ambassador Anatolio Ndong, the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, signed the statement on behalf of their governments.