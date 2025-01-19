Bydfi Introduces $TRUMP: Trump's Officially Recognized Personal Token With With A Market Cap Of $12,280 Million

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Victoria, Seychelles, January 19th, 2025, Chainwire

On January 18, 2025, the witnessed the birth of the strongest Memecoin in history-the $TRUMP(known as TRUMPOFFICIAL on BYDFi). This personal token, launched by U.S. President-elect Donald has been officially recognized by $TRUMP himself on Twitter .

The Inception of $TRUMP and the Story Behind It

The $TRUMP is issued on the Solana blockchain, designed to commemorate Donald Trump's courageous image after surviving an assassination attempt on July 13, 2024. Despite the attack, Trump stood tall, raising his fist and shouting his iconic slogan,“FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT.” The $TRUMP is closely tied to the GetTrumpMemes project, which serves as the first platform where the $TRUMP token can be traded.

According to GetTrumpMemes , Trump Memes are intended to function as an expression of support for, and engagement with, the ideals and beliefs embodied by the symbol“$TRUMP” and the associated artwork, and are not intended to be, or to be the subject of, an investment opportunity, investment contract, or security of any type. is not political and has nothing to do with any political campaign or any political office or governmental agency. CIC Digital LLC, an affiliate of The Trump Organization, and Fight Fight Fight LLC collectively own 80% of the Trump Cards, subject to a 3-year unlocking schedule. CIC Digital LLC and Celebration Cards LLC, the owners of Fight Fight Fight LLC, will receive trading revenue derived from trading activities of Trump Meme Cards.

According to data from the BYDFi platform, the price of $TRUMP has soared to $61.39, reflecting an increase of 1,331.32% since its launch. As of the time of writing, the Market Cap of $TRUMP has surpassed $12,280 million, with 24 Hour Trading Vol nearing $30,000 Million, setting a new record and making it the 14th largest cryptocurrency by market cap. Meanwhile, more and more“whales” are entering the market, further fueling its growth momentum. According to @ai_9684xtpa , $TRUMP's mainstream liquidity pool income on Meteora has ranked second in the past 24 hours, only behind Tether, with LP income reaching $12.2 million in just 5 hours.





Meanwhile, other meme coins on the Solana blockchain, such as WIF , Pnut and ai16z , have experienced varying degrees of decline, indicating that the strong momentum of $TRUMP is attracting major capital in the market. In addition, other meme coins previously associated with the TRUMP concept are also facing notable downturns, particularly MAGA (TRUMP) on the Ethereum blockchain, which has dropped over 40% in the past 24 hours. After all, the official $TRUMPis the true“legitimate” choice.

Michael, Co-founder of BYDFi: $TRUMP Could Become 2025's First 100x GEM

Founded in 2020, BYDFi is ranked among Forbes' top 10 global crypto exchanges and trusted by over 1,000,000 of users worldwide. The platform supports over 600 cryptocurrencies for spot trading and offers perpetual contracts with leverage ranging from 1x to 200x, meeting diverse user needs. Strategic partnerships with leading payment providers like Banxa, Transak, and Mercuryo simplify the crypto purchasing process, ensuring low-cost transactions.