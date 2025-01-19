Aqaba Advances Toward Recognition As Global Tourist Destination

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Jan. 19 (Petra) -- Aqaba is making strides to establish itself among the world's top destinations by implementing sustainability standards through Green Destinations programs. These efforts aim to position the city on the prestigious list of global green destinations.In a statement issued on Sunday, the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) highlighted the city's participation, for the second consecutive year, in the "Best Success Story Award" for destination management.This year's entry, titled "Strategic Planning for Wreck Sinking for Sustainable Tourism in Aqaba," follows last year's success when the "Aqaba Bird Observatory" initiative secured second place at the 2024 Berlin Tourism and Travel Fair.The statement emphasized that this achievement has paved the way for Aqaba to be listed among the top 100 tourist destinations meeting sustainable tourism standards in the category of destination management.The award results are scheduled to be announced on March 5. ASEZA noted that the final decision will rely on public voting, underscoring the importance of community support in advancing Aqaba's global standing.