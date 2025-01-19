Neeraj Chopra Ties The Knot With Himani Mor - Take A Look At Olympic Champ's Net Worth

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Neeraj Chopra recently tied the knot with Himani Mor. The two time Olympic medallist took to his Instagram account to share photos of 'happily ever after'.

Neeraj Chopra shot to stardom in the 2020 when he bagged a medal with his 87.58-meter throw. In the 2024 Paris Games, Neera added another feather to his cap by earning a silver medal for India.

Although the Olympic champ has maintained a relatively private personal life, Neeraj Chopra's achievements, and now his marriage, have led to speculations on what the medallist's net worth could be.

Neeraj Chopra's net worth

As of 2024, Neeraj Chopra's net worth stands at ₹37 crore ($4.5 million USD).The Olympic medallist's income comes from various sources such as earnings from international competitions, endorsements, and his position as a Junior Commissioned Officer in the Indian Army, reported NDTV Sports.

Neeraj Chopra earns around ₹30 lakh per month, making his annual income about ₹4 crore.

In addition to his monthly income regular income, Neeraj Chopra's association with brands and the endorsements he does for them contribute massively to his income. Neeraj' s endorsement list currently includes 24 brands including global names like American sportswear company Under Armour, Swiss luxury watchmaker Omega, Gillette, Samsung and Visa.

As per a Reddit post, Neeraj Chopra even wore an OMEGA Seamaster AquaTerra 150M watch worth ₹50 lakh in the Paris Olympics final.

Neeraj Chopra's assets

Reportedly, Neeraj Chopra also owns a magnificent three-story bungalow in Khandra, Haryana, near Panipat. In addition to the bungalow, Neeraj also has a collection of cars, which includes, a Range Rover Sport valued at over ₹2 crore, a Ford Mustang GT priced at approximately ₹93.52 lakh, a Mahindra Thar, a Toyota Fortuner (model not known), whose price ranges between ₹33.43 lakh and ₹51.44 lakh.

Neeraj Chopra also owns a Mahindra XUV 700, which was gifted to him by Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra, and a Mahindra Thar. To top it all over, the Olympic champ also owns a Harley Davidson 1200 Roadster, which is priced at approximately ₹11 lakh, and a Bajaj Pulsar 220F, valued at about ₹1 lakh.