Who Is Kalpesh Mehta? Donald Trump's Indian Real Estate Partner Who Attended President-Elect's Pre-Inauguration Dinner

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kalpesh Mehta, Founder of Tribeca Developers, was among the distinguished guests at Donald Trump's pre-inauguration celebrations in Washington D.C.

In an Instagram post, Mehta expressed his honor in attending the exclusive friends and family event at National Sterling, alongside the 45th and 47th Presidents of the United States.

Mehta captioned the post with a photo of himself with Trump: "Incredible start to the inaugural festivities with an intimate friends and family evening at Trump National Sterling. Privileged to celebrate with and for the 45th and 47th POTUS."

The pre-inauguration festivities began on January 18 with an exclusive friends and family event at Trump National Golf Course in Virginia. The celebrations continued with a Victory Rally and an intimate candlelight dinner on January 19. The grand finale of the inauguration events will take place on January 20 with the official swearing-in ceremony of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States, alongside JD Vance, who will take the oath as Vice President. The day will conclude with the official inaugural ball.

The inauguration celebrations have drawn notable figures from around the world, with Mehta joining Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani , Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and other global business leaders.

Kalpesh Mehta: The Wharton Graduate who built strong ties with the Trump family

Kalpesh Mehta is the Founder of Tribeca Developers, one of India's prominent real estate companies. Known for his strong ties with global luxury brands, Mehta has been instrumental in bringing the Trump Towers brand to India, making a significant impact on the country's luxury real estate market.

His company, Tribeca, is the licensed Indian partner for Trump Towers projects in India and has been in partnership with the Trump Organization for over 13 years.