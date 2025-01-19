Donald Trump Inauguration: What Are Lone Wolf Attacks - All You Need To Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As President-elect Donald prepares for his swearing-in ceremony, law enforcement agencies remain on high alert for potential lone wolf attacks. The ceremony, which has been moved indoors due to record-low temperatures, will take place in a controlled environment at the Capitol. Despite this change, authorities are still taking precautionary measures to safeguard the thousands expected in Washington, D.C. for the event.

Sergeant Matthew Fagiana, a retired patrol commander with over 25 years of experience in law enforcement, told Fox News Digital, "Lone wolf actors are always extremely significant to law enforcement personnel who are trying to safeguard the people that are attending these events."

"One of the reasons that they're always a concern is they can be very unpredictable, and they are driven by extremist ideologies."

The heightened threat level follows a recent incident where a machete-wielding suspect tried to bypass security during Trump 's visit to pay respects to former President Carter. The 44-year-old suspect had been granted a conditional pre-trial release prior to Trump's inauguration .

Fagiana reassured Fox News Digital that federal authorities would be closely monitoring any potential threats.“Federal partners that are tasked with intelligence gathering, the folks that are tasked with protecting the dignitaries that are present on Monday, are going to know where this individual is."

"It's not like he's out of sight, out of mind. And that goes to the same for anybody that has made a credible threat. They're going to make sure that they know where that person is."