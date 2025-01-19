Doha To Host Conference To Support Documentary Heritage Preservation In Arab Region Tomorrow

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar National Archives and the UNESCO will hold Monday a regional intended for supporting documentary heritage preservation in the Arab region.

The two-day event, at the Sheraton Hotel in Doha, will bring together a host of international and regional experts, decision-makers, and representatives of national libraries, museums, and archives from various Arab countries.

Reflecting the State of Qatar's commitment to its leadership in enhancing cultural cooperation and protecting Arab documentary heritage, the gathering focuses on finding innovative solutions to address major challenges including the climate change impact, regional conflicts, and lack of technical resources.

The conference aims to develop mechanisms that ensure a sustainable Arab documentary heritage and enhance its position as a source of cultural identity and its pivotal role in global cultural dialogue.

Qatar National Archives Secretary-General Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Al Buainain hailed Qatars hosting of the conference as a reflection of its firm commitment to leading Arab efforts to protect documentary heritage.

The Qatar National Archives continues its role as a hub that brings together experts and decision-makers to discuss current challenges and develop innovative strategies that enhance the sustainability of this cultural heritage, he added.

Meanwhile, UNESCO Representative for the Gulf States and Yemen and Director of the UNESCO Regional Office in Doha, Salah Eddin Zaki Khalid said the conference would explore solutions to the challenges facing documentary heritage by enhancing regional cooperation.

Among the important initiatives to be discussed is the establishment of a regional Memory of the World Committee aimed at enhancing the representation of Arab documentary heritage on the international stage.

Al Buainain hailed the initiative as a strategic step to highlight the importance of enhancing the status of Arab documentary heritage globally.