Amir To Patronize Graduation Ceremony Of Police College Cadets On Monday

Doha: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will patronize on Monday morning the graduation ceremony of the seventh batch of cadets of the College affiliated with the Police Academy.

