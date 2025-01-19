Amir To Patronize Graduation Ceremony Of Police College Cadets On Monday
Doha: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will patronize on Monday morning the graduation ceremony of the seventh batch of cadets of the Police College affiliated with the Police Academy.
