Donald Trump Pledges To 'SAVE Tiktok' Hours After Social Media Platform Goes Dark In US

(MENAFN- Live Mint) TikTok ban : Several users across US are already unable to load the TikTok app, following its ban, which came into effect on Sunday, January 19. However, US-President elect Donald seems to be racing against the clock, as he pledged to“save” the Chinese video-sharing app.

“Save TikTok,” Donald Trump wrote in all caps on his Truth Social platform.

Donald Trump's post on Truth Social

Donald Trump's latest call to 'SAVE TikTok' comes hours after he said he will 'most likely' give TikTo 90-day reprieve from ban.

TikTok's parent company ByteDance had nine months - January 19 deadline- to either sell the platform's US business or be banned. The Chinese video sharing app used by 170 million Americans was officially suspended on Sunday.

| TikTok Ban Live Updates: Coco Gauff reacts, 'It will force me to read books!'

Several other ByteDance owned apps have also gone dark in the US.

How can Donald Trump 'SAVE' TikTok?

Donald Trump told NBC news he will "most likely" give TikTok a 90-day reprieve from the ban.

“The 90-day extension is something that will be most likely done, because it's appropriate,” Trump told NBC News, adding that if he goes ahead with the extension, it would be done on Monday, January 20, the day of his inauguration.

| Marvel Snap caught in crossfire of ByteDance app ban in the US

The law allows the president, under some circumstances, to grant a one-time extension of up to 90 days regarding the date when the law goes into effect.

(more details awaited)