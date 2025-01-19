Social Affairs Minister Issues Decision To Accelerate Nationalization Of Jobs In Coops.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 19 (KUNA) -- of Social Affairs and Family and Childhood Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila issued Ministerial Decision No. (25) of 2025 to form a committee chaired by the Ministry's Undersecretary to oversee the implementation of the nationalization plan for jobs in cooperative societies and unions.

The committee will work in coordination with the Public Authority for Manpower and the Union of Consumer Cooperative Societies.

In a press statement on Sunday, Al-Huwaila said the committee will facilitate the recruitment process for national in supervisory and general positions within cooperative societies, while addressing obstacles and challenges that may arise during the plan's implementation.

This includes proposing necessary legal amendments to the mechanisms and conditions for employing Kuwaiti citizens.

She noted that this initiative is part of the government's efforts to create more job opportunities for Kuwaitis in the non-governmental sector and attract outstanding national talents to enhance the work environment in cooperative societies.

Al-Huwaila emphasized that the nationalization plan aims to strengthen the role of cooperative societies in improving the economic and social standards of shareholders, protecting their funds from misuse, and ensuring the optimal management of available resources. (end)

