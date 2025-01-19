Karauli Shankar Mahadev Highlights Self-Awareness As The Greatest Kumbh Miracle

(MENAFN- IANS) Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 19 (IANS) In an exclusive interview with IANS, Karauli Shankar Mahadev dwelt upon the glory of the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, the significance of Sanatan culture, spirituality, and the purpose of life.

Karauli Shankar Mahadev admired the arrangements at the Kumbh, calling the atmosphere unique and extraordinary. He highlighted the divine presence of gurus, which adds a special aura to the event.

"That is why people who follow Sanatan Dharma wish to attend the Kumbh. For those who are struggling to understand life, coming to the Kumbh is even more important. They receive the company of saints. This Maha Kumbh welcomes everyone. The message of the Kumbh is spreading in every street, and people are eager to come. More people should attend and focus not only on physical cleanliness but also on mental purity," he said.

Discussing the significance of the Maha Kumbh in Sanatan Dharma, he stated, "Sanatan Dharma has been revered since ancient times. The Maha Kumbh is held during specific celestial alignments, and anyone attending may not necessarily bathe in the Ganges. Mentally, people connect with the event's purpose. This is not a miracle but a rule. When we bathe in auspicious timings with the support of celestial bodies, we receive their special benefits."

On the greatest miracle of the Kumbh, he said, "The greatest miracle is knowing oneself. If a person knows and understands themselves, nothing else remains. That is the wisdom one must develop. This is the miracle of the Maha Kumbh. The nectar flowing in this Kumbh should be absorbed into your mind. Take pure, religious, and spiritual thoughts with you. It is not necessary to bathe in the Kumbh. Those coming here are serving in some way. If unable to bathe, one can take a pot of water from the Triveni Sangam and use it during their bath at home. That too will lead to salvation."

On Hindu culture and its impact on the world, he said, "Hindu culture is the centre of attraction for the entire world. Sanatan Dharma means that which is eternal, will always remain, and can never be destroyed. We must understand the systems and live in harmony with them. By doing so, everyone benefits. Sanatan Dharma represents the five elements that have always existed and will continue to exist. Understanding and living according to this system brings inner peace and continuous joy, which we call bliss. This bliss is what everyone seeks. Therefore, people around the world are drawn to Sanatan culture. Today, the voice of Hindu Sanatan culture is widespread. We follow the teachings and commands of our rishis, munis, and gurus."

He further discussed human nature, saying, "When a person grows tired of indulgence, they turn to renunciation. After renouncing, they may return to indulgence. This cycle continues, but when one understands oneself, one transcends both renunciation and indulgence, using things in a meaningful way."

Karauli Shankar Mahadev also shared his thoughts on people who create superficial show and drama under the guise of saints. He said, "There are those who use glamour and attention-seeking tactics among saints. Such people should not be given a place. If they meditate peacefully, there is no objection, but glamour has no place here. Internal glamour is completely irrelevant. One must avoid these things. I believe that the saints who are truly connected with the guru tradition hold great respect and uphold the dignity of Hindu Sanatan culture."

He asserted that Sanatan culture is one of tolerance and nourishment, not rebellion. "Our great leaders and sages sacrificed everything to preserve its dignity, and we must ensure that we do not stray from this path. We must not get carried away with excessive enthusiasm, nor take the law into our hands. We should strive to expand our own path without disturbing others. Sanatan culture's followers will always be protected by the law. It is crucial that we uphold the Constitution as the highest authority in today's society."