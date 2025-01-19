UAE urges citizens in Houston to exercise caution amid cold weather advisory

(MENAFN) As Houston prepares for a sharp drop in temperatures and the possibility of snowfall, local authorities have issued a cold weather advisory to residents in the area. In light of this, the UAE Mission in Houston has released a notice urging Emirati citizens to remain vigilant and prioritize their safety during the coming days.



In a message shared on the social platform X, the mission emphasized, "UAE citizens in the United States are urged to exercise caution due to the expected severe drop in temperature and snowfall in Houston." The advisory reflects concerns about the unusual weather conditions, which may lead to hazardous situations, particularly for those unaccustomed to extreme cold.



The UAE Mission has strongly encouraged citizens to closely follow all safety guidelines and instructions provided by local authorities to minimize risks. This includes staying informed through reliable weather updates, limiting outdoor activities during severe conditions, and taking necessary precautions to stay warm and safe.



For assistance during emergencies, the mission has provided contact numbers, 0097180024 and 0097180044444, which are operational around the clock. Additionally, citizens can utilize the Tawajudi service, designed to ensure the safety and support of UAE nationals abroad in times of need.

