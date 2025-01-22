(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The 56th edition of the Cairo International Fair is set to commence under the slogan“Read... In the Beginning Was the Word.” This slogan carries profound connotations that connect the past with the present, religion with culture, and enlightenment with identity. It is not merely an invitation to read; rather, it conveys a message rich in intellectual, cultural, and spiritual dimensions.

The word“Read,” revealed by God to the Prophet Muhammad, marked the beginning of Islam's journey. It is a call that transcends the mere act of reading to become a tool for self-awareness, understanding the universe, and a means to build civilizations. Meanwhile, the phrase“In the beginning was the Word,” is derived from the Gospel of John, serving as its opening statement.

What is intriguing here is that the“Word” mentioned in the Gospel of John is not an ordinary term. In Arabic, the word“kalima” (word) is feminine, and thus grammatically it should be in a different form, if it were referring to an ordinary word. However, it refers to a unique concept-the“Logos,” which represents the divine intellect in expression, or the rational expression of God. Therefore, the literal translation should be:“In the beginning was the Logos.”

The term“Logos” is not merely a religious concept; it is a profound philosophical idea with deep historical roots. In this context, it is not only a means of communication but also an embodiment of reason, logic, and cosmic order. From this term, fundamental words in modern languages have been derived, such as“Language” and“Logic.” This intricate relationship between language and intellect, between reading and reasoning, demonstrates how the“Word” has always been and continues to be the foundation of our human existence.







This year's slogan embodies the notion of national unity and interfaith dialogue; both Islam and Christianity regard reading and the Word as means to draw closer to God and understand the universe.

Amidst this cultural atmosphere, I will be launching my first book, which I had announced last February, titled“I Saw the World from Both Sides”.

Space constraints prevented me from including several significant chapters that had a profound impact on my life, such as my experience working for a year as a teacher in one of Alexandria's largest schools. Additionally, my academic adventures and promotions led me to teach at several universities. The book does not delve into the details of my journalism career or my travels across the globe, despite having taken nearly sixty flights, which gave me a“window to the world” and countless experiences worth sharing. However, I have decided to compile these stories in a future book, possibly titled“Writing, Studying, Traveling,” inspired by the famous book“Eat, Pray, Love” by Elizabeth Gilbert.

After my book seminar on January 29 at the book fair, I will embark on another“Word” and a new chapter-a book that chronicles five years in Parliament. This will be a completely different and long story. However, as I always say:“Not everything that is known can be said; therefore, our agreement remains that I will not tell the whole truth, but everything I tell will be true. I will not recount everything that happened, but everything I recount did happen.”

Dr Ramy Galal is an Egyptian senator, writer, and academic specializing in public management and cultural policies. He has authored studies on cultural diplomacy, the orange economy, and restructuring Egypt's cultural institutions.

Galal holds a PHD degree from Alexandria University, a master's degree from the University of London, and Diploma From the University of Chile.

He studied advanced programs in governance and leadership from King's College London, Hertie School of Berlin, and Missouri State University, USA.

A former adviser and spokesperson for Egypt's Ministry of Planning. He was also the spokesperson for the Egyptian Opposition Coalition. He represents Egypt at international forums and contributes to leading publications.