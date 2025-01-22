Kulgam's Nursery Industry Generates Rs 100 Cr Annually

Thousands of educated yet unemployed youth in the district have embraced nursery farming as a viable source of livelihood. Hundreds of modern nursery units have been established, offering a diverse range of hybrid and rootstocks, including imported varieties from countries like Italy and the USA (notably Washington and California).

At the heart of this flourishing industry lies Qaimoh tehsil, which has emerged as its epicenter. Nearly 90% of Qaimoh's population is actively engaged in nursery farming, solidifying its status as a hub of innovation and economic growth.

Hilal Ahmad Zargar, an entrepreneur, said that almost all families in the Qaimoh area are associated with the plant nursery business.“In this era of unemployment, even educated individuals, including PhD scholars, are opting for this business. We are trying to cultivate rootstocks that we currently import from foreign countries like Europe and America. This will help generate more income,” he said.

He said that new varieties of plants are being cloned in Qaimoh as importing them from other countries is expensive.“Besides benefiting our farmers, we are also cultivating varieties of apples, plums, peaches, apricots, and persimmons here,” he said.

Hilal said that people associated with the plant nursery business are earning good revenue.“Employment is the key outcome of this business. Not only businessmen but also laborers and transporters are able to sustain their families through this thriving industry,” he added.

Javid Ahmad Bhat, a nursery businessman, said he has been associated with the business for the last 15 years as it provides a good source of income.“From PhD scholars to graduates, many youths are part of this business. It runs throughout the year,” he said. He added that almost 15 nearby villages are dependent on it for employment.

District Horticulture Officer (DHO) Kulgam, Nisar Ahmed, said that a large area of Kulgam district is under cultivation for plant nurseries, and Qaimoh is the main hub for this business, with more than 100 nurseries.

In Kulgam and nearby areas, there are a total of 400 to 500 nurseries currently operational, he said. He said that the nursery business in Kulgam is worth around Rs 100 crore, offering a wide range of plants, from apples to cherries to walnuts.“Quality plants are being produced here, and inspections and registrations are conducted regularly. The nurseries have been officially registered. People wishing to buy plants can apply through our portal and avail themselves of a subsidy of up to 80%,” he added.

