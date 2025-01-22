DTEK, Vestas Announce Construction Of Phase II Of Eastern Europe's Largest Wind Farm

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's DTEK Group and Denmark's Vestas, a leading global wind turbine manufacturer, have signed an agreement for the of the second phase of Tylihul Wind in the Mykolaiv region.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The EUR 450 million project was announced in Davos in the presence of President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister, Economy Yuliia Svyrydenko, European Commissioner for and Dan Jørgensen, and Danish Industry, Business and Financial Affairs Minister Morten Bødskov.

“The implementation of the Tylihul wind farm project, which is expected to become Eastern Europe's largest wind farm, is a significant step on Ukraine's path to implementing the National Energy and Climate Plan, strengthening the country's energy security and decarbonizing its economy,” Svyrydenko noted.

In her words, this project is also supported by the Danish Export Credit Agency and the Danish government. This is a powerful signal to all partners and investors that it is possible and necessary to invest in Ukraine's recovery projects as soon as today.

According to the project, the second phase of the wind farm consists of 64 wind turbines with a total capacity of 384 megawatts, which will be supplied to DTEK by Vestas.

Overall, the first and second phases of Tylihul Wind Farm will have a capacity of 500 megawatts. The plant will be able to generate about 1.7 terawatt-hours of electricity annually, which is enough to meet the needs of about 900,000 households.

The project is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 1.7 million tonnes annually.

A reminder that the first phase of Tylihul Wind Farm with a capacity of 114 megawatts was commissioned in 2023 .

Photo: Ukrainian Economy Ministry