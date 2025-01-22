Bonyan Approved For Listing On Egyptian Exchange
1/22/2025 9:52:27 PM
Bonyan, a Real estate investment company, has received approval to list on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) under the ticker symbol“BONY”.
The company plans to launch its initial public offering (IPO) within the first half of 2025, pending completion of regulatory requirements set by the Egyptian financial Regulatory Authority and the EGX.
“The listing reinforces our ambition to make real estate investing in Egypt as accessible, simple and lucrative as possible for all, in line with global best practice,” said Shamel Aboul Fadl, Executive Chairperson of Bonyan.“As the first listed Real Estate Operating Company (REOC) in Egypt offering exposure to capital appreciation and rental yield, the listing approval marks a key milestone for our company.”
CI Capital and Arqaam Capital will act as Joint Global Coordinators and Bookrunners for the IPO, with Mubasher serving as placement agent and Matouk Bassiouny & Hennawy acting as legal counsel to the issuer.
Bonyan has stated its commitment to transparency and communication with stakeholders throughout the process.
