Zelensky Discusses Investments In Ukraine's Defense Industry With Netherlands PM
1/22/2025 7:14:29 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky met with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof in Davos, during which they discussed investments in Ukraine's defense industry.
The Ukrainian head of state reported this on Telegram , as seen by Ukrinform.
"It is important to highlight that the Netherlands adheres to the principle of 'Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine'. Today, we discussed the joint efforts required to secure a strong position for our state support for our warriors, and investments in Ukraine's defense sector," wrote Zelensky.
The two sides also paid special attention to ensuring reliable security guarantees on the path to achieving a lasting and sustainable peace.
As reported, President Zelensky also discussed continued assistance to Ukraine with Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.
