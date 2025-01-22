Transport Ministry Completes 99% Of Tahya Misr 2 Terminal Project At Alexandria Port

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The of has successfully completed 99.5% of the Tahya Misr 2 multipurpose terminal project at Dekheila Port, Alexandria, including 40% of soil improvement work, dredging, and sea sand collection. of Transport, Kamel Al-Wazir, announced that the of a state-of-the-art container terminal is progressing, featuring a 1,200-meter-long dock (out of a total of 1,680 meters on Dock 100), with a depth of 18 meters and an expansive area of approximately 840,000 square meters.

The terminal will have an annual capacity of 1.5 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units), with most of the cargo being transit containers. Upon completion, it will solidify Dekheila Port's position as one of the most strategic ports in the Mediterranean for international trade. The project is also expected to create over 2,000 direct and indirect job opportunities.

Al-Wazir noted that the terminal is being developed to accommodate giant vessels, with the 400-meter-long dock able to handle ships carrying up to 24,000 containers. A contract has been signed between the Alexandria Port Authority and the global consortium of Hutchison and MSC for the construction, management, operation, maintenance, and eventual handover of the terminal at Dock 100. This is a key component of the broader Suez-Alexandria integrated logistics hub project, designed to link the Red Sea and the Mediterranean.

As part of the Ministry of Transport's strategic vision to enhance Egypt's logistical infrastructure, El-Wazir emphasized ongoing monitoring of the Tahya Misr multipurpose terminal's operations. This initiative is part of a larger effort to develop integrated logistics hubs that connect seaports with dry and land ports via an extensive railway network, aimed at boosting Egypt's role as a regional hub for transportation, logistics, and transit trade.

The Ministry has also launched six round-trip cargo train services between the October Dry Port and the Tahya Misr station at Alexandria Port, starting in early January. During this period, 220 full TEUs were unloaded at the station, and 200 empty TEUs were sent back to the October Dry Port. The station is connected to Egypt's national railway network and is equipped to load 600-meter-long trains with an average of 50 TEUs per trip.

These efforts are designed to increase rail transport capacity, ease congestion on roads, support Egypt's green transport goals, and ensure smoother traffic flow at port gates. Initially, 1 to 3 trains per week are planned, with a future target of 3 to 5 trains per day, each transporting 250 TEUs from various ports including Damietta, Sokhna, Port Said, and the 10th of Ramadan. The final operational plans, financial model, and equipment requirements are being finalized in cooperation with the French operator managing the station.

In addition to the terminal developments, Al-Wazir also inspected the construction of a clean dry bulk terminal at Dekheila Port, which will feature a 1,150-meter-long dock with a depth of 16 to 19 meters and a 300,000-square-meter hinterland. This will be Egypt's first logistics terminal for the handling and storage of grains and related industries.