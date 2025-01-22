Ukraine, Norway Foreign Ministers Agree To Expand Defense Cooperation
Date
1/22/2025 9:05:41 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Norway Andrii Sybiha and Espen Barth Eide have agreed to expand defense industry cooperation and investment in Ukraine.
The head of the Ukrainian diplomacy announced this on social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.
“Meaningful meeting with my Norwegian friend Espen Barth Eide at the World Economic Forum. We agreed to expand bilateral defense industry cooperation and investment in Ukraine. I appreciate Norway's steadfast commitment to strengthening Ukraine and working together to achieve peace through strength,” Sybiha noted.
Read also:
They will work only together: Sybiha
names two ways to make Russia stop war
As reported, the World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos with the participation of leading world politicians and representatives of the business community. Participants are discussing the most pressing global development issues and ways to address them.
Photo: Andrii Sybiha/X
MENAFN22012025000193011044ID1109119903
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.