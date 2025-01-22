Ukraine, Norway Foreign Ministers Agree To Expand Defense Cooperation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Norway Andrii Sybiha and Espen Barth Eide have agreed to expand defense cooperation and in Ukraine.

The head of the Ukrainian announced this on social X , Ukrinform reports.

“Meaningful meeting with my Norwegian friend Espen Barth Eide at the World Economic Forum. We agreed to expand bilateral defense industry cooperation and investment in Ukraine. I appreciate Norway's steadfast commitment to strengthening Ukraine and working together to achieve peace through strength,” Sybiha noted.

As reported, the World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos with the participation of leading world politicians and representatives of the business community. Participants are discussing the most pressing global development issues and ways to address them.

Photo: Andrii Sybiha/X