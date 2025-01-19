Official highlights substantial opportunities for expanding trade ties between Iran, Canada

(MENAFN) The head of the Iran-Canada Business Association, Mohammad Vahidi Rad, highlighted the substantial opportunities for expanding trade relations between Iran and Canada. He pointed out that Iran has the potential to export its technical expertise to North America, which could benefit both nations. Vahidi Rad emphasized that Canada’s advanced economy, abundant natural resources, and strategic position in global markets make it an excellent partner for Iran in terms of trade.



Vahidi Rad also identified key Iranian industries that could thrive through collaboration with Canada, including oil, gas, mining, information technology, and agriculture. He noted that these sectors stand to gain significantly from a strengthened economic relationship with Canada. This partnership could provide access to advanced technologies and valuable resources that could enhance Iran's industries.



While acknowledging the challenges posed by international sanctions and restrictions, Vahidi Rad suggested that innovative approaches could mitigate these barriers. He proposed adopting new financial systems and strengthening indirect interactions between businesses in both countries as potential solutions to bypass these obstacles.



He further emphasized Iran’s unique capabilities across various economic sectors and argued that enhanced relations with Canada could facilitate the transfer and export of Iranian technical knowledge and expertise, particularly in areas such as advanced technologies, sustainable agriculture, and petrochemical industries.

