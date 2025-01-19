Two B'deshi Women Pushed Back By Assam Police Following Infiltration Attempt

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Jan 19 (IANS) Two Bangladeshi women were apprehended by Assam on the charges of infiltration attempt from the neighbouring country into the Indian territory, Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

The arrested persons were identified as Labono and Bijli. Both were pushed back to Bangladesh following their arrest by security personnel.

Taking to X handle, Sarma wrote: "Keeping a strict vigil along the Indo-Bangladesh border, @assampolice apprehended 2 Bangladeshi nationals and pushed them across the border."

Sarma earlier asserted that although some of the Bangladeshi infiltrators managed to get Aadhaar cards, they can not enroll themselves in the voter list.

He said: "There is no chance that people cross illegally the international border from Bangladesh and get themselves enrolled in the voter list in Assam because we have caught many people who illegally entered Indian territory and they were pushed back within a few hours. Most of the infiltrators were arrested in the morning around 5 AM and before 9 AM in the morning, they were pushed back to the neighbouring country. In two or three hours, they can not register themselves in the voter list."

However, the Chief Minister sees no harm to remain double vigilant in this matter.

"We have decided to take a slew of measures against the detection of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh because there might have been possibilities that a few infiltrators could not be arrested by the security personnel," he added.

The Chief Minister asserted that people from Bangladesh come to India as poverty has climbed up in the neighbouring country after the recent unrest following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government there last year.

He also claimed that contrary to conventional apprehension, mainly people who belong to the Muslim community have been trying to cross the border and enter India illegally for the sake of jobs.