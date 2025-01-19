Turkish firm Karmod delivers its first steel-frame home in Montenegro

(MENAFN)

Turkish manufacturer Karmod has successfully completed a modular project in Podgorica, Montenegro’s capital, marking the company’s inaugural steel-frame in the country.



The three-room home, spanning 110 square meters (1,184 square feet), was transported by truck and fully assembled on-site in just 10 days, showcasing the efficiency of the company’s modular construction process.



This project highlights the increasing demand for durable, steel-frame housing in the Balkan region.



Ziya Yanik, Karmod’s foreign trade manager, emphasized the company’s growing reputation as a leading provider of steel-frame homes throughout Europe.



“We are integrating our secure and long-lasting steel homes with country-specific building standards, expanding the number of housing projects we complete across Europe every day,” Yanik said.



Karmod has delivered housing projects in over 10 European countries, including Germany, France, the UK, and Portugal. The company has also seen a surge in interest from Balkan nations, with Montenegro joining Romania and Bulgaria as recent additions to its expanding portfolio.



According to Yanik, the company tailors its designs to meet local requirements, focusing on safety, architectural harmony, and energy-efficient insulation.

